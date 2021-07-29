NSI poll: Business climate in Bulgaria largely unchanged in July

Share this: Facebook

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) among managers in four sectors has found views of Bulgaria’s business climate in July largely unchanged compared with those in last month’s poll.

The NSI said that opinions in the construction sector and retail trade were more positive, in the service sector largely unchanged, while managers in industry had become more reserved in their outlook.

In the industry sector, managers were more positive in their opinions about the inflow of new orders in the past three months, but this was not accompanied by improved expectations about the coming three months.

In the construction sector, managers were more positive about the current situation of their businesses, while their expectations about new orders in the next six months were improved.

Managers in the retail trade were more positive about the situation of their businesses, more positive in their expectations for the next six months, but reserved in their forecasts about the volume of sales and orders placed with suppliers.

In the service sector, managers were favourable about current demand, although their expectations about the next three months were shifting to more moderate opinions, the NSI said.

