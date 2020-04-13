Video: Coping with crisis – Creativity conquers challenges

Share this: Facebook

The Covid-19 crisis came on seemingly suddenly, leaving businesses challenged to pivot in response and looking to transform and adapt. Are there tips out there?

Lance Nelson of appfactory.bg and banskoblog.com hosts a video discussion with Genoveva Hristova-Murray from Ligna Group, one of Bulgaria’s top companies and former 2010 Entrepreneur of the Year Award winner, and Clive Leviev-Sawyer, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Sofia Globe. Bonus: More about the Eurovision Song Contest.

