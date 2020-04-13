Covid-19 in Bulgaria, Roundup April 13: 32 deaths, mask-wearing taken to court

Share this: Facebook

Monday April 13 marked the end of the first month of the State of Emergency in Bulgaria against the spread of Covid-19, with the country recording its 32nd death of a patient who had tested positive for the infection.

The man who died was 43 and also had diabetes and arterial hypertension, the national operational headquarters said in an evening update.

The number of confirmed cases has reached 685, with nine new ones on April 13, five in Sofia and four in Stara Zagora. Further test results are pending, the operational HQ said.

Among other developments, more than 400 applications against Health Minister Kiril Ananiev’s order that made wearing protective masks or other facial coverings while in public have been lodged in Bulgaria’s Supreme Administrative Court.

Bulgaria’s government issued a decree on April 13 that requires supermarket chains to sell produce and other foodstuffs made in their regions, aiming to reduce the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on food producers in the country.

Health Minister Ananiev visited the Dimitar Petkov market on Monday to check if anti-epidemic measures were being adhered to.

Fruit and vegetable markets, which Ananiev ordered closed on April 12, are being allowed to open from April 13 to 15 to clear their stocks, after which they must close again.

He said that checks on adherence to measures also were being continuously conducted at large retail chains.

Wizz Air announced that it is resuming its flights between Bulgaria’s Black Sea city Varna and London. The flights will be three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

