Three dead in floods in Bulgaria’s Bourgas district

Three people are dead and several are missing after huge volumes of torrential rain hit the municipalities of Bourgas and Kameno on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast on October 25.

Bourgas and surrounds were hit by deluges of water and partial states of emergency were declared in five settlements, Bourgas mayor Dimitar Nikolov told Bulgarian National Television. Earlier, a “Code Red” dangerous weather warning had been declared for the Bourgas district.

In the city, some streets, houses and intersections were flooded. The road to Gorno Ezerovo was underwater.

Nikolov said that a non-school day had been declared in two villages, Ravnets and Gorno Ezerovo, because schools were flooded.

The power supplier for the Bourgas district said that seven emergency teams had been deployed because of disruptions to electricity supply. By mid-morning, power had been restored in four villages, and work was continuing to restore supply in five others.

Two road sections were closed, between the village of Bratovo and Dolno Ezervo and the village of Izvor.

Nikolov said that 25 houses were flooded. Evacuations of people were carried out at about 3.30am on October 25, the mayor said.

There was serious flood damage in the municipality of Kameno. About 60 litres of water a square metre had fallen in a very short time, Nikolov told BNT.

At 9am, there had been a report that the Veleka River had burst its banks in the village of Kosti.

In Tsarevo municipality, the square was flooded and the water level was rising.

In Karnobat municipality, rescuers and firefighters have responded to reports of nine flooded buildings.

After sunrise, a helicopter was sent to to determine the condition of the affected settlements.

Due to the flooded areas, motor vehicle traffic is restricted on the Sredets-Aitos and Polski Izvor-Trastikovo road sections, and along the II-79 Sredets-Bourgas road.

(Screenshot: Nova TV)

