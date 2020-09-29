Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 11 new deaths, active cases rise to 5125

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Eleven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the illness to 807, according to the September 29 daily report by the national information system.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 42 in the past day to 5125, the national information system said.

A total of 3302 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, of which 216 proved positive.

To date, 20 271 people in Bulgaria have tested positive for new coronavirus, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases.

The largest numbers of newly-confirmed cases are in the district of Bourgas, 64, the city of Sofia, 30, and the district of Plovdiv, 22.

In Bourgas, local media said that of the 64 newly-confirmed cases in the district, 49 were at a workshop in Aitos.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad eight, Varna 11, Veliko Turnovo four, Vidin one, Vratsa seven, Dobrich five, Kurdzhali six, Kyustendil one, Lovech two, Montana one, Pazardzhik two, Sliven nine, Smolyan three, Stara Zagora 15, Turgovishte eight, Haskovo two, Shoumen three and Yambol 12.

There are 780 patients in hospital, 42 in intensive care.

A total of 163 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 339.

Thirteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 1132.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the orange button below.

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments