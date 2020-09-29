Covid-19 impact: Foreign tourist arrivals in Bulgaria in August 2020 down close to 68% y/y

Share this: Facebook

The number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria in August 2020 was 67.9 per cent lower than in August 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on September 29.

The NSI said that there was a “collapse” in each category of visit, with arrivals by foreigners for holidays and recreation down by 81.6 per cent and business trips to Bulgaria down by 60.6 per cent.

Transit trips through Bulgaria by foreigners were down by 47.6 per cent in August 2020 year-on-year, the NSI said.

The share of visits to Bulgaria in August 2020 by citizens of other EU countries made up 63.1 per cent of the total number of foreigners’ visits, about 67.4 per cent less in comparison with August 2019.

About 32.5 per cent of visits by foreigners to Bulgaria in August were for holidays, about 9.1 per cent were business trips while 58.4 per cent were in the “other” category, which includes transit trips.

In August 2020, during the continuing epidemic situation in the country, the number of the trips abroad by Bulgarian residents abroad was 37.7 per cent lower than in August 2019, the NSI said.

