Bulgaria’s road agency warns motorists of snowy, windy weekend

Motorists intending to travel on February 4 and 5 should ensure that their vehicles are prepared for winter conditions, Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said.

The agency said that snowfalls and strong north-westerly winds were forecast for the coming weekend.

Twenty-six out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts are subject to the Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather on February 4, with only two districts, Bourgas and Yambol, classified as Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

The Road Infrastructure Agency appealed to motorists to drive at a reasonable speed and to pay increased attention, to keep a safe following distance and not to undertake risky overtaking.

“The blocking of traffic by vehicles with unsuitable, worn tires, obstructs the travel of all other motorists and makes it difficult for the snow removal equipment to work,” the agency said.

The regional road authorities and road maintenance companies are monitoring the weather forecasts and are ready to take the necessary action to treat the surfaces as quickly as possible to ensure the roads are usable, it said.

On February 3, of Bulgaria’s major ski resorts, Bansko reported average snow cover of 120cm, Borovets snow cover ranging from 55cm to 80cm, and Pamporovo an average of 83cm, according to the three resorts’ official websites.

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia was forecast to see light snow on February 4, with heavy snowfalls on February 5.

(Photo: Road Infrastructure Agency)

