Bulgaria: Dangerous weather warning for soaring temperatures in 21 districts

Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for 21 districts for July 29, with temperatures in several places set to soar to 40 degrees Celsius and above.

The 21 districts subject to the “Code Orange” warning are Plovdiv, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Razgrad, Silistra, Turgovishte, Shoumen, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Yambol, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil.

The remaining districts are subject to the lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather because of high temperatures: The city and district of Sofia, Smolyan, Bourgas, Varna and Dobrich.

Bulgaria’s weather forecasters said that on July 29, the maximum temperature would be 41 degrees in Plovdiv, Rousse, Sandanski and Pleven.

Veliko Turnovo is set for a forecast high of 40 degrees.

The maximum high in Sofia on Thursday will be 37 degrees, in Bourgas 33 and in Varna 31 degrees Celsius.

(Photo: Auro Queiroz/freeimages.com)

