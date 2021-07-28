Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 4 deaths, 200 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 203, according to the July 28 report by the national information system.

Of 15 641 tests done in the past day, 200 – about 1.27 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 424 079 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 7541 are active. This is an increase of five in the number of active cases in the past day.

According to the report, 111 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 398 335.

There are 755 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 26 in the past day, with 77 in intensive care, an increase of four.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 13 469 to date.

The report said that 12 178 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in the past day, bringing the total to 1 988 805 in the seven months since Bulgaria began its vaccination campaign on December 27 2020.

A total to 977 165 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6723 in the past day, according to the report.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

