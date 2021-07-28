Covid-19: Bulgaria updates list of red, orange and green zone foreign countries

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov issued an order on the evening of July 28 updating the list of foreign countries classified, respectively, as red, green or orange zones for Covid-19.

The Bulgarian Health Ministry’s criteria for classifying a country as a Covid-19 red, orange or green zone may be found in English here. These classifications determine the rules for entry to Bulgaria.

Bulgaria introduced, as The Sofia Globe reported, new rules regarding “red zone” countries as of July 29.

Countries classified as green zones are Austria, Germany, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Finland, Croatia, Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, France, Norway, San Marino, Vatican City State, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Romania.

Red zone countries are India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar (Burma), Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, Seychelles, Namibia, Zambia, Tunisia, Oman, Malaysia, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kirgizstan, Mongolia, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia, Peru, Suriname, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Cyprus, United Kingdom, Spain, Fiji, Kuwait, Malta, Andorra, Netherlands and Georgia.

The sole country on the list with which Bulgaria has reached an agreement on a reciprocal basis for the free movement of their citizens and those who have permanent or long-term residence and members of their families, on arrival from the other country is Romania, according to the statement.

If a country is classified neither as a red zone nor a green zone, it is classified as an orange zone.

