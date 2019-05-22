30 full-length films were produced in Bulgaria in 2018

Share this: Facebook

A total of 77 full-length, medium-length and short films were produced in Bulgaria in 2018, according to an annual report released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on May 22.

Of the 77, a total of 46 were produced for cinema and 30 for television, including six series with total of 331 episodes, the NSI said.

In all, 30 full-length films were produced, 29 for cinema and one for TV. This was five higher than in 2017.

Medium-length and short films added up to 47, of which 13 were feature films, 28 documentary and educational films and six cartoon films, the NSI said. This was 34 fewer than in 2017.

The statistics institute said that at the end of 2018, there were 69 cinemas in Bulgaria, with a total of 226 screens, unchanged from the number in 2017.

There were 11 multiplex cinemas, which accounted for close to 62 per cent of all screenings and just more than 68 per cent of all cinema visits.

The institute said that there were 16 cinemas in Sofia, with 101 screens.

Visits to the cinema in Bulgaria in 2018 dropped by just more than 11 per cent compared with 2017, the NSI said.

Of the 8575 films screened in Bulgaria in 2018, a total of 4463 were from the United States, 2359 were European, 1077 Bulgarian and 676 from other countries.

(Photo: Chris Greene/freeimages.com)

