Bulgarian Red Cross launches fundraiser to help those hit by earthquakes in Türkiye

The Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) has launched a fundraising campaign to help those hit by the February 6 devastating earthquakes in Türkiye.

A special bank account has been opened in leva, IBAN: BG64UNCR76301078660913.

You can also support the BRC campaign by sending an SMS to the short number 1466 to all mobile operators.

A search and rescue team of 12 people with five dogs from the BRC Mountain Rescue Service left on February 6 for Türkiye to join the rescue activities on the ground.

The BRC said that it was also ready to provide humanitarian aid from its disaster reserve.



“Currently, experienced and specially trained teams are working under extremely difficult conditions in the field, and their main goal is to rescue the wounded and injured,” the BRC said.

“A long-term needs assessment is to be carried out, for which colleagues from the Turkish Red Crescent will provide additional information,” it said.