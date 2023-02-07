Poll: Consumer confidence in Bulgaria is up

A regular three-monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found increased consumer confidence among Bulgarians.

The NSI said on February 7 that in January 2023, the total consumer confidence indicator was four percentage points higher than in October 2022.

Among Bulgaria’s urban population, the indicator was up by 4.9 percentage points and among the rural population, by 1.8 percentage points.

Consumers’ views of the changes in the financial situation of their households and the general economic situation in Bulgaria over the past 12 months were largely unchanged from October.

However, there was some pessimism among the rural population about the coming 12 months regarding the financial situation of their households, while they had lowered their expectations about the outlook for the country’s economic situation.

At the same time, those living in cities now had more positive expectations for the coming 12 months.

People expected that over the next 12 months, unemployment would remain the same or possibly go down slightly.

They held that in the past 12 months, the trend of rising consumer prices had continued, but did not believe it would continue as sharply in the next 12 months.

In January, most consumers continued to see the economic situation in Bulgaria as unfavourable for savings.

However, they were slightly more positive about being able to spend on home improvements in the next 12 months, the NSI said.

(Photo: Carsten Gueth)

