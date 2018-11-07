Bells in Bulgarian churches to toll on November 11 to mark centenary of end of First World War

Share this: Facebook

At the invitation of the UK, Bulgaria will take part in an international initiative to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, with bells tolling in large churches in Sofia on November 11 at 1pm.

A statement by the UK embassy in Sofia said that the British initiative was supported by the German government.

“With this symbolic gesture, countries all over the world are united in expressing their gratitude for the end of the Great War and the achieving of peace,” the statement said.

The bell-ringing has considerable symbolism, because it is related to the fact that on November 11 1918, church and other bells in England silenced during the First World War sounded to spread the good news about the Armistice.

With the blessing of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, besides the pealing of the bells, gratitude for the end of the war will also be expressed in a prayer for peace. This will be held on November 11 at 11.30am at the St Mina church in Sofia.

At the Commonwealth War Graves section of Sofia Central Cemetery on November 11 at 6am, three pipers will play Battles O’er, joining an international initiative.

On November 11 at 10.50am, the annual Remembrance Sunday commemoration will begin at the Commonwealth War Graves cemetery. Representatives of the embassies of the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy and France, joined by former servicemen and members of the public, will pay tribute to those who fell in the wars of the 20th century.

