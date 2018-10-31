Remembrance Sunday 2018 service to be held in Sofia Central Cemetery on November 11

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The annual Remembrance Day service will be held in the military section of Sofia Central Cemetery on November 11 2018, this year the centenary of the armistice at the end of the First World War.

The service is organised jointly by the British, Irish, German, Italian and French embassies to Bulgaria, and is a service of commemoration for all those who lost their lives in the service of their country.

Those attending should be present by 10.50am. The service begins at the Commonwealth War Graves section.

On November 12 at 11am, there will be a remembrance ceremony at the military section of the central cemetery in Plovdiv.

Red poppies are on sale at the British embassy at 9 Moskovska Street and at the British Council Bulgaria headquarters at 7 Krakra Street.

As explained on the website of the Royal British Legion, the red poppy is a symbol of remembrance and hope, worn by millions of people, and red because of the natural colour of field poppies.

While the anniversary of Armistice Day is November 11, the Remembrance Sunday service is always held on the second Sunday of November.

(Photo: John Nyberg)

Comments

comments