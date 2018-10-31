Unemployment in Bulgaria 5.3% in September 2018, for fourth consecutive month

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria was 5.3 per cent in September 2018, for the fourth consecutive month, and again below the EU average, according to figures released on October 31 by EU statistics agency Eurostat.

The September 2018 unemployment figure was down from six per cent in September 2017, and represented about 174 000 people in Bulgaria. A year earlier, the figure was 202 000 people.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria was 12.4 per cent in September 2018, slightly down from 12.8 per cent in September 2017, and representing about 18 000 under-25s, according to Eurostat.

Eurostat said that the euro area (EA19) seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 8.1 per cent in September 2018, stable compared with August 2018 and down from 8.9 per cent in September 2017. This remains the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since November 2008.

(Photo: St Mattox/freeimages.com)

