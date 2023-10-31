The Sofia Globe

Largest US trade and investment delegation to visit Bulgaria in recent years

The Sofia Globe staff

The United States embassy is delighted to welcome a delegation of 15 leading American companies to Bulgaria, November 1-2, for a series of high-level governmental and business engagements, the embassy said in a statement. 

The visit, organised by the American-Central European Business Association (ACEBA) and the US Commerce Department, represents the largest US trade and investment delegation to visit Bulgaria in recent years, the statement said. 

The delegation will include US companies in the fields of health care, ICT, cybersecurity, agriculture, defence, and financial services who will meet with senior officials from across the Bulgarian government, as well as with private sector leaders, to discuss opportunities to increase trade and investment between the US and Bulgaria. 

Two-way trade between the US and Bulgaria totals more than $2 billion and the US embassy is committed to helping grow the bilateral commercial partnership to ensure a healthier, more secure, and prosperous Bulgaria, the statement said.

