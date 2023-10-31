Sofia Airport announces winter flight schedule

SOF Connect, the operator of Sofia Airport, has announced the start of the winter schedule at the capital’s airport.

During the winter months this year Sofia Airport will again have an extensive charter programme, both to warm destinations and flights from the so-called “ski” charters, the airport said in a media statement.

For lovers of warm weather, the Bulgarian airline European Air Charter has booked flights to Hurghada in Egypt, as well as to another resort city located on the Red Sea coast – Aqaba in Jordan. The carrier will also operate charter flights to the Italian capital – Rome.

Passengers from Sofia Airport will also be able to reach Hurghada with another airline, BH Air, which will also fly to the Egyptian capital Cairo.

The “ski” charters booked this winter season are from Dublin, Manchester, Belfast, Birmingham, Nottingham, Newcastle and Bristol, the airport said.

The winter schedule this year will see flights to more than 90 destinations from more than 30 scheduled and charter airlines. Ryanair, Wizz Air and national flag carrier Bulgaria Air currently have the most slots for the winter season.

SOF Connect, the operator of the capital’s airport, continues its policy of attracting new airlines and adding frequencies, both on existing destinations and negotiating new routes.

This is part of the strategy to increase the air connectivity of the Bulgarian capital as part of the airport’s overall development strategy, the statement said.

(Photo: Sofia Airport)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!