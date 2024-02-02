The Sofia Globe

Finnish Air Force to participate in Nato air shield over Bulgaria, Romania, Black Sea – Defence Minister

The Sofia Globe staff

Finnish Air Force fighter aircraft will participate in Nato air shielding in Romania, Bulgaria and over the Black Sea between June 3 and July 31, Finland’s Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen said, according to a statement posted on the ministry’s website on February 2.

The size of the deployment will be a maximum of eight fighter jets and about 70 to 100 personnel, the statement said.

The tasks of the units participating in the Air Shielding operation include air policing, armed patrol flights under the leadership of Nato’s integrated air and missile defence, as well as unarmed joint operation training and creating deterrence with a military show of force.

Along with neighbouring Sweden, Finland applied to join Nato on May 18 2022, after Russia’s February 2022 invasion on Ukraine.

Following ratification, Finland became a member of Nato on April 4 2023.

(Photo, of a Finnish Air Force F-18: US Air Force)

