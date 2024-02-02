Flu epidemic: Bulgaria’s Plovdiv and Veliko Turnovo municipalities close schools until February 8

The mayors of the Plovdiv and Veliko Turnovo municipalities have ordered schools to remain closed on February 6 and 7, citing the increased incidence of influenza and acute respiratory diseases.

Given that schools in Bulgaria are currently on a mid-term holiday from February 3 to 5, that means that schools in those two municipalities will re-open on February 8.

Schools in Plovdiv district went over to distance learning on January 29 because of the flu epidemic.

Kindergartens in Veliko Turnovo municipality will continue to work according to their usual schedule and with the strict anti-epidemic filter introduced.

The district of Pazardzhik has extended its anti-epidemic measures until February 9 inclusive.

Anti-epidemic measures include suspension of scheduled medical consultations for children and healthy pregnant women, and suspension of routine medical check-ups as well as of mandatory immunisations and re-immunisations.

Visits to hospitals and social services institutions are prohibited, and there must a daily “filter” at nurseries, kindergartens and schools to bar the admission of ill children.

