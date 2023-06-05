WCC-Democratic Bulgaria candidate PM presents proposed government to President

At a brief ceremony on June 5, the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria coalition’s candidate Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov presented the proposed structure and line-up of a government to President Roumen Radev.

The ceremony was held some hours ahead of the deadline to do so, a week after WCC-DB the second in a series of mandates to seek to form a government.

The proposed government is the result of an agreement between the current National Assembly’s largest group, Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF coalition, and WCC-DB.

The deal envisages Denkov serving as Prime Minister for an initial nine months, after which he will be succeeded in that post for nine months by GERB-UDF’s Maria Gabriel.

Denkov was accompanied to the June 5 ceremony by WCC co-leader Kiril Petkov and DB co-leaders Hristo Ivanov, Vladislav Panev and Atanas Atanassov.

Denkov told Radev that they expected him to issue the decree that will open the way for a vote in Parliament on the proposed government, and then a smooth transition of power as required by the constitution.

“I think we all need to calm down the situation so that people know that the cabinet, the National Assembly and the presidential institution are working together,” Denkov told Radev, who has been vocal in his opposition to WCC-DB proposing a government.

Radev said that he would issue the decree as quickly as possible so that the members of the 49th National Assembly could vote “according to their conscience” on the proposed government.

Together, GERB-UDF and WCC-DB have 132 members of the 240-seat House, sufficient to vote in a government provided that all MPs from the two coalitions vote in favour.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms has not yet announced its formal decision while the remaining parliamentary groups have said that they will vote against.

(Screenshot via BNT’s live broadcast of the June 5 ceremony)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!