Bulgarian Parliament to hold special sitting to vote on proposed government

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Rossen Zhelyazkov, has called a special sitting on June 6 at 1pm to vote on the government proposed by the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria coalition.

This was announced on Parliament’s website a few hours after WCC-DB candidate Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov presented to President Roumen Radev the structure and line-up of a proposed government.

Soon after the meeting between Denkov and Radev, the head of state issued the decree on the proposed government.

There are three items on the agenda of the June 6 sitting – the election of the Prime Minister, approval of the structure of the Cabinet and the election of the Cabinet.

The development follows Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF, the 49th National Assembly’s largest group, foregoing its mandate to seek to form a government to open the way for a deal with WCC-DB, the second-largest group, on a proposed cabinet.

If approved, Denkov will take office as Prime Minister with a government the line-up of which was agreed with GERB-UDF last week. The deal between WCC-DB and GERB-UDF envisages Denkov heading the government for nine months, after which GERB-UDF’s Maria Gabriel will be elected as Prime Minister, to serve in that post for the ensuing nine months.

Together, GERB-UDF and WCC-DB have 132 MPs in Bulgaria’s 240-seat National Assembly, sufficient to elect a government if all the MPs from both coalitions vote in favour.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

