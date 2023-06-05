Poll: 52% of Bulgarians would vote in favour of proposed government if they were MPs

Fifty-two per cent of Bulgarians would vote in favour of the government proposed by the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria coalition if they were MPs, according to a poll done by the Alpha Research agency, commissioned by public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television.

The proposed government is to be voted on in Parliament at a special sitting on June 6, in a three-stage vote – first on the structure of the government, then the candidate Prime Minister and then the proposed cabinet.

According to Alpha Research, 35 per cent of those polled would vote against the proposed government and 13 per cent would abstain.

The “express” poll was done on June 5 among 400 adult citizens from all over the country, through a direct standardised telephone interview, the agency said.

The proposed government results from a deal between WCC-DB and the GERB-UDF coalition, by which WCC-DB’s Nikolai Denkov will be Prime Minister for nine months, after which GERB-UDF’s Maria Gabriel will be elected to hold the post for nine months.

On paper, the two largest parliamentary groups – GERB-UDF and WCC-DB have 132 votes in the 240-seat House, sufficient to get the proposed government elected – if all MPs from the two coalitions vote in favour.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms has not made an official announcement about its stance, while the remaining three parliamentary groups intend voting against.

Should Bulgaria’s Parliament elect a government on June 6, this would avert the country facing, at least within the next few months, its sixth parliamentary elections in two years. For the past nine months, the latest caretaker government appointed by President Roumen Radev has had stewardship of the country, after the previous elected government – which was in office for six months – was brought down in a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

