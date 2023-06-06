NSI: Three-quarters of Bulgarians say they have difficulty covering daily expenses

Seventy-five per cent of Bulgarians polled by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said that in the first quarter of 2023, they had difficulty covering their daily expenses.

This emerges from the NSI’s Household Budget Survey, the results of which were released on June 6.

For the survey, 5682 people aged 16 years and over from 3053 households were polled, the institute said.

The NSI said that 35.8 per cent of individuals had some difficulties, 26.8 per cent described covering daily expenses as difficult, and 14.2 per cent as very difficult.

The share of individuals who had great difficulty covering their daily expenses increased by 0.6 percentage points compared with the first quarter of 2022.

The poll found that 19.7 per cent of individuals can fairly easy cover their daily expenses, and only 3.5 per cent have no difficulties doing so.

In total, the share of people who had no difficulties was 1.5 percentage points higher than in the first quarter of 2022.

In the first quarter of 2023, an additional question was added to the household questionnaire: During the previous quarter, has your household been able to afford sufficient level of energy consumption at home? (Energy consumption is used, among others, for heating, hot water, cooking, cooling, lighting and electric appliances).

The NSI said that 31.2 per cent of individuals said that they had limited their energy consumption.

A total of 28.8 per cent of people living in urban areas indicated that they could not afford a sufficient level of energy consumption. In villages, 37.8 per cent had limited their energy consumption.

