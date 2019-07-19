Bulgarian to be chief spokesperson of European Commission

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Mina Andreeva is to be the chief spokesperson of the European Commission because incumbent Margaritis Schinas is to be nominated by Greece to the next Commission, Bulgarian National Radio reported on July 19.

Andreeva, currently deputy chief spokesperson, made the announcement at the Commission’s daily briefing, the report said. She said that the appointment had been agreed with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

She said that Schinas had not yet been officially nominated to the next Commission, as the procedure takes time.

Born in Sofia in 1983, raised in the German city of Cologne and a graduate of the University of Maastricht, Andreeva joined the staff of the European Commission at the time of the first Bulgarian European Commissioner, Meglena Kouneva, and in the second Barroso Commission was on the staff of Commissioner Viviane Reding.

She was appointed deputy chief spokesperson of the Commission in 2014.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

