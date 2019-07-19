FDI in Bulgaria shows 55.9M euro outflow in January-May 2019

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first four months of 2019 recorded an outflow of 55.9 million euro, the equivalent of 0.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on July 19.

In the same period of 2018, FDI showed a net inflow of 91.2 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 219.9 million euro, which was revised downward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, recorded a net outflow of 539.2 million euro (compared to a net outflow of 246.1 million euro in the first five months of 2018) and and re-invested earnings recorded an outflow of 173.3 million euro (versus an inflow of 81.5 million euro a year earlier).

Revenue from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 2.5 million euro, compared to 10.3 million euro during the same period of 2018.

