Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 56 deaths, 670 fewer active cases

A total of 56 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 140, according to the July 11 report by the national information system.

The total includes two deaths registered on July 10.

The lowest Covid-19 death toll in a week in Bulgaria so far in 2021 was 38, in the week ending June 27. The highest in a week so far this year was 857, in the week ending April 4.

To date, 422 446 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus. The figure has risen by 412 in the past week.

There are 7991 active cases, a decrease of 670 in the past week and 24 in the past day.

The report said that 396 315 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, an increase of 1026 in the past week, including six in the past day.

There are 822 patients in hospital, a decrease of 493 in the past week, with 104 in intensive care, a decrease of 50 over that time.

Five medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 13 450, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that to date, 1 850 490 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 61 586 in the past week, including 3265 on Saturday.

A total of 847 999 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or a dose of a single-dose vaccine. This total includes 28 019 in the past week, including 1141 on Saturday.

The July 11 report said that in the past day, 11 112 tests were done, of which 32 – about 0.28 per cent – proved positive.

