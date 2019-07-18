Bulgaria’s Plovdiv erects columns at ancient Roman Forum site

Share this: Facebook

The mayor of Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv, Ivan Totev, was on hand on July 18 as restored ancient columns were put in place at the Roman Forum site near the centre of the city.

The columns are part of the display of the archaeological finds near Plovdiv’s central Post Office.

The columns, erected on the site of part of the ancient city, reflect the size they were in antiquity and include authentic parts found at the site, Totev said, Plovdiv media reported.

Paving currently is being placed next to the Post Office and on the northern side of Tsar Simeon’s Garden in Plovdiv. Archaeological excavations at the site are continuing under the direction of archaeologist Maya Martinova.

The concept for the redevelopment of the Central Square in Plovdiv is to create a link between the remnants of the parts of the Roman Empire-era Forum and the Odeon site.

The opening of Plovdiv’s Central Square is planned for September 6, Unification Day – a public holiday in Bulgaria – commemorating the unification in 1885 of Bulgaria with Eastern Roumelia, of which Plovdiv was the capital of the short-lived vassal of the Ottoman Empire.

According to the mayor, the end result after the complete renovation will be a multifunctional square that will become a shared space with lots of greenery, water areas, and archaeology which will be integrated into the urban space.

(Photos: podtepeto.com)

