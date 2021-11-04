Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 135 deaths, 4922 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 135 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 24 589, according to the November 4 report by the unified information portal.

Of 39 957 tests done in the past day, 4922 – about 12.31 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 619 284 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 107 948 are active. The number of active cases increased by 2405 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2382 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to date to 486 747.

There are 8191 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that 954 were newly-admitted. There are 715 in intensive care, an increase of 19 in the past day.

Seventy-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 16 087.

The report said that in the past day, 19 553 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 2 913 044.

A total of 1 538 928 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 9953 in the past day.

A total of 21 747 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1439 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

