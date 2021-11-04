Bulgaria’s Covid-19 dark red zone districts rise to 26

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-six out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the November 4 update by the unified information portal.

The district of Turgovishte has exceeded the 500-mark.

Of the dark red zone districts, eight are above the 1000-mark: Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Montana, Pernik and Sofia city.

The morbidity rate is highest in the district of Montana, 1407.55 out of 100 000 population. In Sofia city, Bulgaria’s capital, the morbidity rate is 1350.72.

The remaining two districts in Bulgaria are classified as red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali and Smolyan.

The update showed Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as 928.31 per 100 000 population, up from 922.53 on November 3.

