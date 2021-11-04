Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Health Minister order halts most scheduled surgeries

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov has signed an order that would suspend the scheduled admission of patients and most surgeries as part of the measures meant to limit the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The order, issued late on November 3, is in effect as of November 4 until November 30, which is also the current end date of the epidemic emergency declaration in Bulgaria.

A number of planned medical activities are exempt from the minister’s order – organ, tissue and cell transplants; the diagnostic and treatment of cancer and oncohaematological diseases; assisted reproduction and birth operations; rehabilitation, ongoing treatment and psychiatric assistance.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said that this would both reduce pressure on hospitals and allow hospital wards and medical personnel to be used to treat Covid-19 patients.

In the same order, the caretaker Health Minister included a change to the validity of ‘green certificates’. Going forward, a vaccination certificate can be issued after the first shot of a two-jab vaccine, but it would be valid only for a short period, between 15 and 30 days after that first injection.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

