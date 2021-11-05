Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 166 deaths, 4662 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 166 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 24 755, according to the November 5 report by the unified information portal.

Of 39 333 tests in the past day, 4662 – about 11.85 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 623 946 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 108 741 are active. The number of active cases increased by 793 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 3703 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 490 450.

There are 8372 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that 996 were newly-admitted. A total of 710 are in intensive care, a decrease of five compared with the figure in the November 4 report.

Seventy-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 16 162.

So far, 2 993 806 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 20 776 in the past day.

A total of 1 549 160 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 10 232 in the past day.

A total of 23 562 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1815 in the past day.

The daily update by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases showed that 26 out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria were Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population.

The remaining two districts in Bulgaria are classified as red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali and Smolyan.

The update showed Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as 926.08 per 100 000 population, down from 928.31 on November 4.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

