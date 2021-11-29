Poll: Business climate in Bulgaria worsened again in November

Share this: Facebook

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that managers see the business climate in Bulgaria has worsened again in November, the latest consecutive month to do so.

The NSI poll found that the total business climate indicator was down by 2.2 percentage points compared with October, a result of the worsened business climate in Bulgaria’s construction, retail trade and service sectors.

In the construction sector, the indicator decreased by 4.1 percentage points, with managers saying that construction activity and orders had dropped compared with October, and they had become more pessimistic about the coming three months.

The retail trade indicator was down by 8.4 percentage points, with retailers having become more reserved about the business situation of their enterprises, while they were pessimistic about sales and orders to be placed with suppliers in the next three months.

The service sector indicator decreased by 4.7 percentage points, with managers more pessimistic, and negative about current and expected demand for services.

The industry indicator rose by 3.2 percentage points, with managers taking more favourable views about the current situation of their businesses, although they had become more moderate in their views about the outlook for the next three months.

