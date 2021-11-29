Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 58 deaths, 728 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 58 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 28 101, according to the November 29 report by the unified information portal.

Of 14 218 tests done in the past day, 728 – about 5.12 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 689 356 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 105 292 are active. The number of active cases increased by 150 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 520 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 555 963.

There are 6707 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 201 newly-admitted, the report said. There are 756 in intensive care, a decrease of 27 compared with the figure in the November 28 report.

Eleven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 305.

On Sunday, 4642 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 3 295 198.

A total of 1 755 156 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 2561 in the past day, while 87 670 have received a booster dose, including 1169 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments