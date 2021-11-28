Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 28 000-mark, including 863 in past week

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll has passed the 28 000-mark, reaching 28 043, including 863 in the past week, according to figures in the November 28 report by the unified information portal.

The Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria passed the 25 000-mark on November 7, the 26 000-mark on November 13, and the 27 000-mark on November 20.

The figure reported on November 28 includes 47 deaths registered on Saturday.

To date, 688 628 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, with 16 073 in the past week, including 1218 in the past day.

There are 105 142 active cases, 3118 fewer than the figure in the November 21 report.

There are 6674 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 698 fewer than the figure in the November 21 report, with 783 in intensive care, 24 more than a week ago.

A total of 241 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 17 294, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 3 290 556 doses of vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 109 069 in the past week, including 6659 in the past day.

A total of 1 752 595 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 61 774 in the past week, including 3426 in the past day.

A total of 86 501 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 25 464 in the past week, including 1716 in the past day.

