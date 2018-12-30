Increase of 4.9% in foreign tourist visits to Bulgaria in January-November 2018

Share this: Facebook

There were more than 8.834 million visits by foreign tourists to Bulgaria in January to November 2018, an increase of 4.9 per cent compared with January-November 2017, the Tourism Ministry said, citing National Statistical Institute figures.

The largest number of foreign tourists came from Romania, a total of 1.3 million visits, followed by visits by Greek tourists, 1.02 million and Germany 833 000, the ministry said.

The fourth-largest number was from Turkey (580 000), followed by the Republic of Macedonia, with close to 520 000 visits, an increase of 3.2 per cent according to the official figures.

Sixth were visits from Poland, close to 418 000, an increase of 7.5 per cent, followed by visits from Serbia, more than 390 000, an increase of 8.3 per cent.

The number of visits by tourists from the UK was 375 600, an increase of 14.6 per cent, and from Ukraine, 369 000, an increase of 25.1 per cent.

The number of visits to Bulgaria by tourists from Israel was 18.8 per cent higher in January-November 2018 than in January-November 2017, the ministry said.

The statement quoted Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova as saying that the figures were evidence of a sustainable trend in tourism development and confirmed the ministry’s projections for 2018.

(Photo: Raggatt2000)

