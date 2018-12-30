Close to 7% of Bulgarians’ household spending is on restaurants and hotels – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

In 2017, about 6.9 per cent of household spending by Bulgarians was on restaurants and hotels, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said.

This was an increase from 6.1 per cent in 2007, according to the statistics agency.

In both years, the figure for Bulgaria was below the EU average, which was 8.3 per cent in 2007 and 8.8 per cent in 2017.

Eurostat said that the 2017 average for the EU represented a total of close to 740 billion euro, equivalent to 4.8 per cent of EU GDP or 1400 euro per person living in the EU.

In the EU in 2017, the share of household expenditure devoted to restaurants and hotels was largest in Malta (20.2 per cent), Cyprus (17.5 per cent) and Spain (16.8 per cent) ahead of Greece (15.4 per cent) and Ireland (14.8 per cent).

At the opposite end of the scale, Romania (3.1 per cent), Poland (3.6 per cent) and Lithuania (3.7 per cent) spent the lowest share of their household expenditure on restaurants and hotels, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Irina Ignatova)

