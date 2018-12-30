New Year’s Eve open air concerts scheduled for Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Bourgas

Share this: Facebook

Open-air concerts are scheduled for Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, as well as second city Plovdiv, “sea capital” Varna and Black Sea city Bourgas for December 31 2018.

In Sofia, the “Stage under the Stars” concert begins at 10pm on Knyaz Alexander Battenberg Square and continues until 0.30am on January 1.

The programme features Bulgarian stars Mariana Popova, Orlin Pavlov, Bo Bo, Ruth Koleva and Stefan Vuldobrev with the “Usual Suspects”, according to a media statement by Sofia municipality. The evening also will see performances by the Sofia Wind Orchestra conducted by Vassil Deliev, dancers from the Sedef folk ensemble and from the Arabesque Ballet.

In Plovdiv, the New Year’s Eve programme begins at 10pm on an open stage in front of the Plovdiv municipality building.

The programme features rock band Jeremy? from 10pm to 10.40pm, 4 Magic from 10.40pm to 11.30pm, the Orfey folk music orchestra from 11.30pm to 11.50pm and from midnight to 0.40am, the Orfey folk music orchestra and the Trakiya folk ensemble. Slavin Slavchev and the group Julian’s Laughter will perform from 0.40am to 2am.

In Varna, the “Together on New Year’s Eve” programme in Nezavisimost Square begins at 10pm on December 31 and continues until 2am on January 1.

The concert features, among others, Bulgarian pop star Lyubo Kirov, Deep Zone Project and Italian DJ Fabrizio Parisi. At midnight, the Varna folk ensemble will lead the Danube Horo (a traditional circular dance) on the square.

In Bourgas, the celebrations begin on December 31 at 10.30pm on Troikata Square. The municipality said that the programme features Dara, Pavell and Venci Venc, DJ Marten, Zhechka Slaninkova and the Strandzha Band.

(Photo: Darren Danks/freeimages.com)

