Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 79 deaths, 11 709 doses of vaccines administered

A total of 11 709 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, the latest day in which vaccinations were – in effect – available to all comers with “green corridors” in place in major cities.

Figures posted by the national information system in its February 23 daily report showed that 131 063 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria since the country began its national vaccination campaign on December 27.

To date, 27 952 people in Bulgaria have received a second dose, an increase of 979 in the past day.

The deaths of 79 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 had been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing Bulgaria’s death toll linked to the disease to 9933.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has passed the 10 000-mark, increasing by 24 in the past day to reach a total of 10 017, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases.

There are 27 629 active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria, an increase of 1069 in the past 24 hours.

There are 3933 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 53 in the past day, with 334 in intensive care, an increase of 13.

The national information system said that of 13 695 tests done in the past day, 1925 – about 14 per cent – were positive.

According to the report, 777 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 201 029.

