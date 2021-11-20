Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 27 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll has passed the 27 000-mark, with 139 deaths in the past day, bringing the total to 27 124, according to the November 20 report by the unified information portal.

The unified information portal report last Saturday showed that Bulgaria had passed the 26 000-mark in its Covid-19 death toll.

Bulgaria passed the 19 000-mark in Covid-19 deaths on September 3, the 20 000-mark on September 20, the 21 000-mark on October 4, the 22 000-mark on October 14, the 23 000-mark on October 24, the 24 000-mark on November 2 and the 25 000-mark on November 7.

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry has emphasised every day that the vast majority of those who died had not been vaccinated.

To date, 671 100 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 108 604 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 540 in the past day.

Of 44 303 tests done in the past day, 2737 – about 6.17 per cent – proved positive.

The report said that in the past day, 3138 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 535 372.

There are 7276 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 783 newly-registered, according to the report. There are 767 in intensive care, eight fewer than the figure in the November 19 report.

Sixty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 029.

So far, 3 174 224 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 21 753 in the past day.

A total of 1 686 838 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 12 987 in the past day, while 59 811 have received a booster dose, including 4222 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) vaccine tracker, the cumulative uptake of at least one vaccine among the total population in Bulgaria as of November 19 was 26 per cent, while in the EU-EEA it was 69.9 per cent.

The ECDC said that the cumulative uptake of full vaccination as of November 19 was 23.9 per cent, while in the EU-EEA, it was 65.5 per cent.

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said on November 20 that the Covid-19 morbidity rate nationally was 613.31 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The NCIPD update showed that of Bulgaria’s 28 districts, 18 were dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population: Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Sofia city, Sofia district, Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Yambol.

Nine districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population: Veliko Turnovo, Dobrich, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Turgovishte and Shoumen.

One district, Kurdzhali, is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

