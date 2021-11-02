Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 24 000-mark, with record number of deaths in a day

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll has passed the 24 000-mark, adding up to 24 309, with 310 deaths registered in the past day, according to the November 2 report by the unified information portal.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria registered in a single day since the pandemic began.

The previous high was 243 deaths, reported on October 26.

Of those whose deaths were registered in the past day, close to 94 per cent were unvaccinated, the report said.

Bulgaria passed the 19 000-mark in Covid-19 deaths on September 3, the 20 000-mark on September 20, the 21 000-mark on October 4, the 22 000-mark on October 14 and the 23 000-mark on October 24.

Of 49 862 tests done in the past day, 6007 – about 12.04 per cent – proved positive.

This is the second-highest number of new cases registered in a single day. The highest was 6816, on October 27.

To date, 608 499 cases of new coronavirus have been recorded in Bulgaria.

The number of active cases also represents a record, 102 412 – the highest since the pandemic began. The number of active cases rose by 2688 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 3009 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 481 778.

There are 8030 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that 1341 were newly-admitted. There are 669 in intensive care, a decrease of 11 compared with the figure in the November 1 report.

Fifty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 15 927.

So far, 2 874 721 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 14 545 in the past day.

A total of 1 518 989 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 7859 in the past day.

The report said that 19 139 people had received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 908 in the past day.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!