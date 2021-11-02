Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Delta variant found in all 447 sequenced samples – NCIPD

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said late on November 1 that it has completed the sequencing of 447 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, all of them showing the Delta variant.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from September 15 to October 13 and came from 23 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts. This included one sample taken a from foreign national, although NCIPD did not clarify if the person tested was a permanent resident, tourist or in transit.

As of October 25, 30 patients who had been shown by the sequencing to have had the Delta variant had died, 20 were in hospital, 276 were undergoing home treatment and 121 had recovered.

NCIPD said that 222 cases it sequenced showed the Delta strain of the virus, collectively designated B.1.617.2 by the World Health Organisation.

The other cases were attributed to separate individual lineages of that variant as follows: AY.9 (90), AY.4.4 (51), AY.4 (50), AY.4.3 (16), AY.4.2 (13), AY.5 (two), and one each of AY.25, AY.34 and AY.38.

The largest number of samples came from the district of Bourgas (161) and the city of Sofia (84), followed by the districts of Stara Zagora (27), Veliko Turnovo (26) and Varna (25).

The one sample from the foreign national was taken in the district of Bourgas.

