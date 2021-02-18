Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 41 more deaths, active cases rise to 24 710

Share this: Facebook

Forty-one people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 9744, according to the February daily report by the national information system.

Of 11 545 tests, a total of 1246 – about 10.9 per cent – proved positive.

A total of 233 342 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria to date.

There are 24 710 active cases, an increase of 641 in the past day.

The national information system said that 564 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 198 888.

There are 3613 patients in hospital, an increase of 100 in the past 24 hours, with 296 in intensive care, an increase of 12.

Thirty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 9937.

So far, 85 920 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4582 in the past 24 hours. The national information system said that 24 107 people had received a second dose.

