Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 22 000-mark

The deaths of 98 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, taking the country’s death toll linked to the disease past the 22 000-mark, to 22 004, according to the unified information portal’s report on October 14.

Bulgaria passed the 19 000-mark in Covid-19 deaths on September 3, the 20 000-mark on September 20, and the 21 000-mark on October 4.

Of 19 059 tests done in the past day, 3327 – about 17.45 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 531 129 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that 1836 people had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 453 667.

There are 5707 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that 723 were newly-admitted. There are 487 in intensive care, an increase of two compared with the figure in the October 13 report.

Sixty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 938.

A total of 5563 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 2 607 096.

So far, 1 372 723 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 2906 in the past day.

A total of 6314 people have received a booster dose, the report said.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the cumulative uptake of at least one vaccine dose among people over 18 in Bulgaria, as of October 13, was 24.7 per cent. In the EU-EEA, the figure is 80.3 per cent.

For the same period, the EU-EEA figure for those who had completed the vaccination cycle was 74.7 per cent. In Bulgaria, the figure was 23.6 per cent.

