German Christmas Market opens in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia

A traditional German Christmas Market has opened in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia and will be on until December 21.

The market, in the City Garden next to Battenberg Square, is open daily from 11am to 10pm.

Only those with Covid green certificates will be admitted. A green certificate is not required for children younger than 18, but they should be accompanied by an adult who has one. Physical distancing rules should be observed.

There is a laboratory for on-site testing, organisers said.

The market features mulled wine, German food and beer, and hand-crafted goods.

(Photo via the Facebook page of the event)

