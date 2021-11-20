Bansko 2021/22 ski season to open on December 18, lift passes prices announced

Share this: Facebook

The 2021/22 ski season in Bulgaria’s mountain resort Bansko is to open officially on December 18, while concession-holder Ulen has said that if there is enough snow before then, they may open some lifts earlier.

Bansko ski season lift pass prices have been announced. Buy a season lift pass for 1450 leva if purchased before December 18.

Click here for all season pass info and click here for regular lift pass prices.

The season pass can be used in the summer when the gondola lift is open.

