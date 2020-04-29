Bulgaria seeks passengers from Amsterdam flight after 3 test positive for Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria is seeking passengers from an April 26 Bulgaria Air flight from Amsterdam after three tested positive for Covid-19, Chief State Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev said on April 29.

There were 95 passengers on Bulgaria Air flight FB 462 this past Sunday.

Kunchev said that an accurate list of the passengers had been made and regional health inspectorates were searching for them.

“But I would be very grateful if everyone who was on that flight contacted the regional health inspectorates so that tests can be organised,” he said.

Also being sought were taxi drivers and drivers of cars in which the passengers from the flight travelled from Sofia Airport. They also should contact the regional health inspectorates.

Police are to assist the regional health inspectorates in tracing the passengers.

On entering Bulgaria, passengers are required to complete declarations at Sofia Airport about where they came from and where they will stay during the mandatory 14-day quarantine. The information in the declarations to regional health inspectorate teams at Sofia Airport is made available to the Interior Ministry.

(Photo: Aleksandr Markin)

