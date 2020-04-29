Seven of 10 asylum applicants in Bulgaria were unaccompanied minors

Share this: Facebook

Seventy-two per cent of asylum applicants in Bulgaria in 2019 were unaccompanied minors, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on April 29.

This was the second-highest percentage in the EU, behind Slovenia, where the figure was 80 per cent.

A total of 525 asylum applicants in Bulgaria in 2019 were unaccompanied minors, up from 480 in 2018, Eurostat said.

Of the 525, a total of 98.1 per cent were male and 6.3 per cent were aged younger than 14.

The three largest groups were from Afghanistan, 410, Iraq, 55, and Syria, 20.

The number of unaccompanied minor asylum applicants in Bulgaria represented 3.8 per cent of the total in the EU, Eurostat said.

(Archive photo: Unicef/Tomislav Georgiev)

