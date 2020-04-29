Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 50 new confirmed cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 859 samples had been tested for new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, of which 50 were positive, Bulgaria’s national operational headquarters against Covid-19 said on the morning of April 29.

The number of people who have recovered has risen by 21 in the past 24 hours to 222, while the death toll has risen by three to 61.

A woman aged 60, who also had chronic heart disease died in Sliven, a 58-year-old woman, who also had hypertension, died in Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia, and 70-year-old man, who had heart disease, died in Plovdiv.

The total number of cases in Bulgaria, counting in deaths and those who have recovered, is now 1437.

A total of 287 people are in hospital, down by 14 since the April 28 morning update, while the number in intensive care is unchanged at 39.

There are five new cases among medical personnel, bringing the total to 155. Three of the cases are in Sofia and one each in Pleven and Vidin.

Operational headquarters chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said that 33 medical professionals, or almost 10 per cent of the staff, at Vidin hospital are positive for Covid-19, which could lead to a problem in serving the public.

“To the best of my knowledge, a letter was sent yesterday from the Minister of Health to hospitals in the region as well as in the country to recruit volunteers to go to the hospital in Vidin,” Mutafchiyski said.

Chief State Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev said that so far, no request had been made for clergy to be tested.

Earlier, Antonii, Bulgarian Orthodox Church Metropolitan of Western and Central Europe, called for testing of clergy, describing them as being “on the front line” like doctors and police.

Kunchev said that from an epidemiological point of view, he did not think that there was any reason to test clergy, because thanks to the arrangements, there had been no crowding during the Orthodox Easter holidays.

