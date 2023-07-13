Bulgaria issues weather warnings for July 14 as scorching temperatures forecast

Bulgarian weather forecasts have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for nine districts for July 14 because of expected scorching temperatures.

The nine districts are Yambol, Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Kurdzhali, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Sliven and Bourgas.

The forecast maximum temperature for the Yambol district for Friday is 40 degrees Celsius.

Haskovo is set for a forecast high of 39 degrees C, Plovdiv 38, Stara Zagora, Kurdzhali and Pazardzhik 37, Blagoevgrad and Bourgas 35 degrees.

Twelve districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of forecast high temperatures: Smolyan, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Turgovishte, Rousse, Razgrad, Shoumen, Varna, Dobrich and Silistra.

The remaining districts in Bulgaria are classified as Code Green for July 14, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

Already on July 12, as temperatures in Bulgaria soared, there were reports of people in Sofia and elsewhere being treated in hospital for heat exhaustion. Doctors urged people with vulnerable health conditions to stay indoors, especially in the afternoon hours.

On July 12 and 13, Sofia municipality was handing out bottles of mineral water free of charge at three points: On the square next to Sv Nedelya church, at Orlov Most near Ariana Lake, and at the pylons at the National Palace of Culture.

(Photo: Nate Brelsford/sxc.hu)

